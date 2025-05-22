Video: Chinese and Philippine Vessels Bump as China Uses Water Cannons

Both China and the Philippines are acknowledging a new incident in an area of the disputed territories between the two countries in the South China Sea. Each is blaming the other while the Philippines released videos showing the Chinese Coast Guard vessel using its water cannon and making contact with one of the Philippine vessels.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 21, at three sandy outcroppings known as Sandy Cay. In recent months both countries have repeated claims to the area with each sending Coast Guard members ashore to take pictures with their national flags on the sandy outcroppings.

The Philippines Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is saying that two civilian vessels and a team of researchers were conducting “a routine marine scientific research mission” in which they were collecting sand samples. Chinese state media responded calling it an “infringement” and saying the Philippine vessels illegally entered the area and teams had “unlawfully” landed on the reef.

DA-BFAR condemns hostile actions by China Coast Guard against BFAR vessels in the area of the Pag-Asa Cays yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3paEhnagCy — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) May 22, 2025

The videos show the Chinese vessel using its water cannon before the two vessels bump. The Philippines is saying the Chinese Coast Guard vessel 21559 twice made contact with the BRP Datu Sanday. They are reporting the vessel’s port bow was damaged along with the funnel, and saying the lives of the civilian personnel onboard were put at risk.

They report, however, that the research mission was completed despite the “aggressive interference, dangerous maneuvers, and illegal acts by the CCG and Chinese maritime militia vessels.” The Bureau is contending that it was the first time the Chinese used water cannons in this area against a research vessel.

The Chinese media is saying the vessels were told to cease their infringements immediately and that they were violating China’s territorial sovereignty. They reported “landing on the reef to deal with the situation,” but made no mention of the use of the water cannon. They contend the Philippine vessels ignored multiple warnings and dangerously approached the CCG ship “causing a bump between vessels.”

DA-BFAR condemns hostile actions by China Coast Guard against BFAR vessels in the area of the Pag-Asa Cays yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3paEhnagCy — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) May 22, 2025

The ambassadors of the United States, Great Britain, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and the European Union all posted messages of support for the Philippines online after reports of the incident. U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson wrote that the Chinese vessel “recklessly endangered lives and threatened regional stability.” The Netherlands expressed concern about the use of the water cannons, while the UK condemned the “dangerous activity by the Chinese Coast Guard.”

The incident came the same week that the Chinese military reported that it had permitted but supervised a resupply mission to the grounded Philippine vessel BRP Sierra Madre. The Philippines maintains a base on the vessel which has been aground on the Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands since 1999. The Philippines put the vessel there to maintain a presence in the disputed territory but the Chinese allege despite international recognition that the vessel is illegally grounded.

A spokesperson for the Chinese military reiterated on May 20 that the Chinese Coast Guard would continue to carry out “rights-protection and law-enforcement activities.”

