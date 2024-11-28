Video: British Farmers Block Ferry Ports to Protest Government Budget

Farmers across the UK are angrily speaking out against the proposed Labour Government budget which they say is the latest blow to their way of life and the future of the UK’s farms. Seeking to influence the government and call attention to their demands, the farmers have staged a series of protests and overnight blockaded the Welsh port of Holyhead.

According to media reports, around 40 to 50 farmers turned out to the port of Holyhead shortly after 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday, November 27. Farmers took the roads on their tractors and blocked the primary exit from the port shortly before the evening ferry from Ireland was due to arrive at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Stena Line which operates the ferry port and the port authority confirmed that the access roads were blocked. The farmers were carrying signs including “No Farmers No Food No Future.” Traffic Wales reported “heavy congestion” in the port area that continued till approximately 0400 Thursday morning when the farmers left in what organizers called a “peaceful protest.”

Foot traffic and private cars were permitted to leave the ferry and the port area via a separate gate. Trucks however were stranded in the port during the protest.

The farmers are demonstrating against what they called a “disastrous budget,” and a long heritage of anti-farm policies. They are incensed over a government proposal in the new budget that would impose a 20 percent inheritance tax starting in 2026. Farms and groups including Save British Farming and the Farmers for Farmers of Kent argue farmers will be forced to sell their properties to pay the tax.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves responded for the government saying that “only a very small number of agricultural properties” will be affected.

The farmers began their protest including a march on London which was called a landmark event. Reports said more than 10,000 farmers and their supporters descended on London to express their anger and demand changes including excluding agricultural land from the inheritance tax. Organizers called the London march a “warm-up act” promising to continue their protests.

During the day on Wednesday, November 27, farmers also took to the roads in Dover another of the UK’s busiest ports. Reports said at least 100 tractors drove through the streets of Dover going slow to disrupt traffic. They called on the government to “stop betraying British farming and rural communities.”

Farmers in France last week also blocked the port of Bordeaux with a protest over French and EU trade regulations. They were calling for stopping an agreement to increase trade between the EU and South America. The French organizations, like their British counterparts, have promised to return with more protests at French ports.