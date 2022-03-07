Video: Boater Narrowly Escapes Collision With Hapag-Lloyd Boxship

Al Zubara in her former UASC livery (file image Hapag-Lloyd)

[Brief] A boater barely escaped getting run over by a giant Hapag-Lloyd container ship near Southampton, UK on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, a man in a 16-foot rubber dinghy was out on an excursion on Southampton Water and found himself in the path of the oncoming boxship Al Zubara. He attempted to start his engine, an onlooker who filmed the encounter told the BBC. However, the man could not get the motor started, so he jumped out of the boat and swam out of the way as the ship approached, narrowly missing a collision. The dinghy passed down the port side of the Al Zubara as the survivor swam away.

Another nearby dinghy recovered the man safely from the water, and a passing car ferry stood by to ensure that he was rescued.

Al Zubara is a 20,000 TEU container ship delivered for UASC in 2015. UASC and Hapag-Lloyd completed a merger in 2017, and the vessel now wears Hapag-Lloyd's livery.