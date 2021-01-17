Video: America's Cup Racing Yacht Takes Flight, Then Capsizes

Courtesy America's Cup By The Maritime Executive 01-17-2021 08:04:00

On Sunday, the New York Yacht Club's AC75 racing yacht Patriot took flight, then crashed and capsized in Auckland's harbor. The radical monohull, hydrofoiling design of the latest America's Cup boats lends itself to extreme performance - and extreme operating challenges.

According to racing team New York Yacht Club American Magic, the Patriot capsized in a strong gust of wind while leading around the final mark at about 1800 hours on Sunday. All team members onboard were accounted for and safe.

Patriot was damaged during the capsizing and began taking on water. The three other America’s Cup teams quickly provided assistance, along with the race management team, Coastguard New Zealand and local first responders. Together, they managed to stabilize the multi-million-dollar racing yacht and prevent her from sinking. Patriot's hull was substantially submerged, but the response team managed to tow her back to shore for salvage. Using a large boom crane, they hoisted the damaged vessel out of the water late Sunday.

American Magic has not yet scored a win in the Prada Cup series, which will determine the sole contender to go up against defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand for the America's Cup race this March. INEOS Team UK leads the Prada Cup series with four wins, with Luna Rossa following with two.

