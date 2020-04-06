Video: 15,000 TEU Container Ship Topples STS Crane at Port of Busan

By The Maritime Executive 04-06-2020 07:07:23

[Brief] On April 6, the 15,000 TEU container ship Milano Bridge allided with an STS gantry crane at the port of Busan. The crane collapsed, dropping its boom onto the Milano Bridge's stern. Four other cranes were pushed off of their tracks and temporarily taken out of commission, according to Dong-A Ilbo.

The collapsed crane's driver injured his ankle while attempting to escape the accident, according to Korean media, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene shows the boom draped across the container ship's empty starboard quarter as she heads away from the dock.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently under way.

The 2018-built Milano Bridge is owned and operated by Japanese shipowner K Line as part of the Japanese ocean carrier consortium ONE.