Video: 13 Rescued from Burning Vessel in Sharjah, UAE

By MarEx 2019-05-08 21:50:03

On Wednesday, first responders rescued 13 crewmembers from a burning vessel in Sharjah, UAE.

The vessel, a small cargo ship, was carrying about 6,000 gallons of diesel, plus 300 tires and 120 vehicles, according to Sharjah's civil defense agency. The fire broke out at about 0645 hours and firefighters arrived on scene at 0725.

13 Indian nationals were rescued from the vessel and were given medical attention. They were unharmed and none required hospitalization, Major Hani Al Naqbi of Sharjah Civil Defence told The National.

The cargo is believed to be unsalvageable, and images from the scene show rows of burned cars on the vessel's deck.

After visible flames and smoke were extinguished, photos taken by The National indicate that the vessel settled low in the water and listed to starboard as firefighting tugs continued to cool it with fire monitors; the water's surface can be seen overtopping the starboard rail.