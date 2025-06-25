Vice Adm. Joanna Nunan Steps Down as USMMA Superintendent



The superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Vice Admiral Joanna M. Nunan, has announced her departure following the school's Class of 2025 commencement ceremony. Deputy Superintendent Rear Admiral David M. Wulf will be departing as well.

The academy's chief of staff, Capt. Anthony J. "Tony" Ceraolo (USCG, Ret'd) will serve as acting superintendent while the Department of Transportation conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

“I thank Vice Admiral Nunan and Rear Admiral Wulf for their service to our Nation and to our midshipmen,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, its critical mission, and its extraordinary midshipmen fully deserve the kind of dedication and commitment the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent brought to their roles at Kings Point.”

Nunan, a career Coast Guard officer, took on command of USMMA in December 2022. She was the 14th superintendent of the academy and the first woman to hold the role. Before taking charge at USMMA she headed up the Coast Guard's HR enterprise as Deputy for Personnel Readiness. According to her official biography, she helped lead efforts to expand diversity and inclusion in the Coast Guard, including policy changes to increase retention of women in the service. In addition to her Coast Guard credentials, she holds a 1600 Masters / 3rd Mate Unlimited license.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Nunan helped secure a 10-year restoration partnership agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a key part of a long-term plan to refurbish and modernize a campus in need of repair. With the USACE's help, USMMA has formulated a master plan for future construction, and the Army Corps says that it will be "rehabilitating and modernizing the campus infrastructure."

“I thank Vice Admiral Nunan and Rear Admiral Wulf for their service to our nation and to our midshipmen,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, its critical mission, and its extraordinary midshipmen fully deserve the kind of dedication and commitment the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent brought to their roles at Kings Point.”