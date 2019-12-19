USCG Saves Crew of Capsizing Fishing Vessel off San Francisco

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-19 20:47:00

On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from a capsizing fishing vessel about 14 miles southwest of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The captain of the fishing vessel Mandy Jane made a mayday call over VHF radio at about 1645 hours Wednesday, and he told Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders that his boat was taking on water.

Sector San Francisco dispatched a Coast Guard Station Golden motor lifeboat crew and the Coast Guard cutter Sockeye. It also diverted a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco helicopter crew to respond.

At about 1710 hours, the helicopter crew located the fishing vessel and found that four of the Mandy Jane's crew had abandoned ship into a survival raft. The captain remained on the fishing vessel. Shortly after the helicopter crew arrived on scene, a San Francisco pilot boat, a tugboat, a good Samaritan vessel and the Coast Guard motor lifeboat arrived on scene to help.

The helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer, who helped the survivors climb aboard the motor lifeboat. The Coast Guard did not report any injuries.

"The preparation and steadfast thinking of the captain and crew of the Mandy Jane to call for help, don survival suits and deploy their life raft positively saved their lives," said Capt. Marie Byrd, the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander. "We are also grateful for the good samaritan, tug and pilots who quickly responded to Mandy Jane’s calls for help."

The 1973-built Mandy Jane (ex name Susan T) is a small commercial fishing vessel based out of Alameda.