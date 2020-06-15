Video: USCG Rescues Two from Sinking Houseboat

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 06-14-2020 05:24:48

On Saturday, U.S. Coast Guard servicemembers from Elizabeth City, North Carolina rescued two people and a cat from a sinking houseboat on the Scuppernong River in Albemarle Sound.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notice from a local 911 call center reporting that two people and their cat were aboard a 50-foot houseboat that was taking on water.

An Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a boatcrew from Station Elizabeth City in a small response boat launched to assist. The two people were hoisted to the helicopter and brought to the Northeastern Regional Airport, and the boatcrew took the cat aboard and returned it to its owners. No medical concerns were reported.

“We’re fortunate that we train for these types of scenarios all of the time,” said Lt. Karisa Kealy, one of the pilots from Air Station Elizabeth City. “Even though it may be different when you are responding to an actual emergency, you have a solid foundation from your training to always fall back on. That’s what makes the Coast Guard so good at what we do.”

The rescue was the first operational hoist for Kealy and the first rescue for Petty Officer 2nd Class Martin Andrada, the flight mechanic on the case.

The owner is now coordinating a plan with the Coast Guard to salvage the houseboat.