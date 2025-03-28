USCG Finds Hazardous Ammonia at Puerto Rico Terminal Violating Safety Order

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an inspection team on Wednesday, March 26 discovered a tank containing hazardous anhydrous ammonia at the terminal in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The tank represents a violation of an order by the USCG issued last month concerning hazardous cargo due to safety concerns.

Last month, the Puerto Nuevo Terminal (PNT) was slapped with an order to stop handling hazardous goods among them being anhydrous ammonia owing to the facility’s lack of adequate firefighting capability. Weeks later, a Sector San Juan inspections team discovered an anhydrous ammonia hazardous cargo shipment at the terminal, something they contend poses a significant threat to the safety and security of the facility.

The discovery of the hazardous cargo happened during a routine examination. The Coast Guard team conducting the inspection identified three tank containers, one of which was deemed to be a violation because it was holding more than 5,000 gallons of anhydrous ammonia. It is a hazardous, highly toxic, and corrosive gas or colorless liquid which is flammable in high concentrations. The product is mainly used for various industrial applications including detergents, pesticides, and fertilizers, among others.

Following the finding, an interagency team conducted a sweep of the facility, inspecting other containers. They were looking for other hazardous materials while nothing the current order does not prohibit the terminal from handling non-hazardous general cargo.

“We will continue to devote all the necessary resources to ensure that HAZMAT is handled in compliance with federal laws and regulations to safeguard the local population and to prevent a catastrophic incident from impacting maritime industry operations,” said Capt. Robert E. Stiles, acting Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander and acting Captain of the Port.

The Coast Guard reports it has repeatedly raised concerns over the port facility’s inability to meet safety compliance measures regarding firefighting capability. After numerous concessions and repeated failures to comply with safety measures regarding the handling of hazardous cargo, the terminal was issued a prohibitive order on February 27.

The discovery of the dangerous cargo, which is a direct violation of the order, could result in PNT being fined about $120,000 for each occurrence and each day of violation. Willful and knowing violation of a Captain of the Port Order the Coast Guard also highlights is a Class D felony that is punishable by up to six years in prison or fines of up to $250,000 for an individual or $500,000 for an organization.

Puerto Nuevo Terminal is a 50/50 joint venture between Luis Ayala Colon and Saltchuk-owned Puerto Rico Terminals. It is one of only two container terminals in San Juan.



