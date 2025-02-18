USCG and Navy Rescue Crew from Iranian Ship Sinking in Arabian Gulf



U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is reporting the rescue of seafarers and the quick actions of the U.S. Coast Guard and a U.S. Navy ship to ensure the safety of the crew.

According to the report, the U.S. Navy Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Clarence Sutphin Jr. were operating in the Arabian Gulf. Both vessels are assigned to CENTCOM based in Bahrain.

They provided assistance to the crew of an Iranian-owned vessel. The general cargo ship Shayesteh had developed a significant list and issued a mayday call for help. The U.S. vessels responded finding the ship in significant danger and the crew abandoning the vessel.

CENTCOM refers to the ship as an Iranian vessel but notes it was flying a Qatari flag, which CENTCOM says is customary when in territorial waters. Equasis reports the vessel has been owned by the Iranians since 2011. It is listed as 450 gross tons.

USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. took the five Iranian and two Indian seafarers from the vessel aboard. It was providing medical care but reported the crew of the Iranian ship was safe.

The Shayesteh has since sunk reports CENTCOM.

The Sutphin was delivered to USCG at the beginning of 2022 as one of six Sentinel-class fast response cutters designated to work jointly with the U.S. Navy from Bahrain. She was assigned to the 5th Fleet arriving in Bahrain in August 2022 as part of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). It is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside the United States. The ships are forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet to help ensure maritime security and stability across the Middle East.

Today’s incident follows two other significant missions for the Sutphin in 2024. In January, the Sutphin located a suspect vessel and boarded it in the Arabian Sea. The boarding team discovered over 200 packages that contained medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives, unmanned underwater/surface vehicle (UUV/USV) components, military-grade communication and network equipment, anti-tank guided missile launcher assemblies, and other military components, which CENTCOM reported were being transported to the Houthi militants in Yemen.

USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. in April 2024, seized 257 kg of methamphetamines, 92 kg of heroin, 17 kg of amphetamines, 296 kg of hashish, and 15 kg of marijuana from a dhow in the Arabian Sea.

