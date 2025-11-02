Ukraine Hits Oil Pier at Port of Tuapse in Long-Range Drone Attack

Ukraine's armed forces have attacked the oil terminal at the Russian Black Sea port of Tuapse, damaging the loading facility and two ships that were alongside the pier.

Video from the time of the attack recorded the loud sound of piston-engined drones, indicative of a long-range aerial UAV strike of the type that Ukraine has used extensively to target Russian oil and gas infrastructure. Bystander imagery from Tuapse's harbor showed at least three fires burning on the pier or aboard vessels moored at it. NASA FIRMS fire detection data confirmed a large infrared signature at the facility, visible from space. At least one photo captured tracer fire from ongoing air defense efforts well after daybreak, suggesting that the attack continued after several hits.

????????More very vivid footage of the ????????Ukrainian drone attack on the ????????Tuapse offshore oil terminal, including the actual moments of impact. They could have also fired machine guns at the homes of their compatriots. "Hit your own so that your enemies fear you," a favorite saying of… pic.twitter.com/QDOMIPSSJA — ? ?? Hunter UA ? ???????????????? (@UaCoins) November 2, 2025

The deepwater Rosneft terminal at Tuapse has a capacity of about 50 million barrels per year and the ability to load vessels of up to 250 meters in length and 15 meters of draft (Aframaxes). The degree of impairment of the terminal's operation was not immediately known, but locals in the town of Gizel-Dere - about two miles to the south - reported a substantial oil spill on the water, confirming a successful strike.

Gizel-Dere, south of Tuapse, after the overnight terminal strike, with locals reporting oil spills in the water. https://t.co/kqQUTXhq7H pic.twitter.com/g41zU0xtyP — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) November 2, 2025

Anton Geraschenko, former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, identified the vessels at the pier at the time of the attack as the Greek-owned Aframax Pollux and product tanker Coast Buster, along with the Turkish-owned product tanker Chai.

"In addition to the direct damage to the technological chains involved in shipping, there will be a reaction among the companies that ship and fill up there. This includes an increase in insurance premiums and, in principle, will discourage many from entering these ports," said Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, speaking to local media after the attack.

It is the second time that Ukrainian forces have attempted to attack the pier at Tuapse in a matter of months. The previous strike occurred in late September, and involved a combined attack of air and surface drones. At least one suicide drone boat made it through Russian defenses and struck a loading pier, though the degree of damage was unclear.