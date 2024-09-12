Ukraine Accuses Russia of Missile Attack on Grain Ship in Black Sea



Ukraine released a series of pictures accusing Russia of a “brazen attack” firing a missile hitting a commercial cargo ship in the Black Sea. Few details have been released on the attack, but the crew is said to be uninjured and the vessel is proceeding.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, released the pictures calling for the “world to react.” He said the vessel was bound for Egypt with a cargo of wheat. It was struck by the missile shortly after it left Ukrainian territorial waters.

Security consultant Ambrey reports the vessel is registered in St. Kitts and Nevis. They said the incident happened overnight shortly after the vessel left Chornomorsk with damage on its port side, including a cargo hold and crane.

Reuters quotes sources as saying it was near the mouth of the Danube. The vessels traditionally follow a course to the west along the coastline when departing Ukraine. Romanian officials are denying the report carried by Reuters that the vessel was in its territorial waters. They are also saying that the unnamed vessel has not requested assistance.

This latest attack comes as there are reports that Iran is supplying Russia with missiles. Unconfirmed media reports also said debris found in Ukraine has also shown the latest North Korean-manufactured missiles. It is unclear what struck the vessel today.

The Black Sea has been under constant threat but it many months since a vessel was struck. Speaking with reporters in Bulgaria, U.S. Vice Admiral Thomas Ishee said yesterday that U.S. and allied forces have found 105 floating mines in the Black Sea in the two and a half years since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. He said at least five vessels have been hit by the mines while confirming U.S. forces have helped Romania and Bulgaria monitor their coastal waters. Those countries along with Turkey have conducted efforts to remove mines from the Black Sea.

Ukraine had recently highlighted the first anniversary of its independently maintained corridor for shipping set up after the end of the UN-brokered grain deal. Officials from Ukraine said over 5,000 vessels have traveled along its corridor exporting over 64 million tons in the past year. In August, exports were up 17.5 percent over the prior year and more than six percent from July. By value, rapeseed is currently the largest export while by tonnage it is wheat. Ukraine also restored exports of iron ores, concentrates, and a small amount of metal products such as pipes, flat-rolled, and semi-finished products.

