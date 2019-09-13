UK Shipping Association Calls for Decabonization by Mid-Century

The London Gateway terminal (file image)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-13 13:11:25

Maritime UK, the trade association for British ports, shipping companies, marine insurers, seafarers and other stakeholders, has committed to supporting the British government's goal of achieving decarbonization by midcentury. The target is substantially more ambitious than the IMO goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by half over the same period.

In an open letter released Friday, Maritime UK called for the development of a sustainable "blue economy" that delivers economic benefits while protecting the environment. .

"The UK maritime sector is committed to tackling the impact on our oceans of climate change, pollution and other harmful activities," said Maritime UK. "Setting and delivering ambitious sustainability targets will stimulate new markets, products and services required to achieve our environmental goals."

The association called on government bodies to join industry in investing in sustainable shipping, particularly in support of new propulsion technologies and the infrastructure required to support their implementation. UK industry and government have already established a joint national center for maritime innovation, Maritime Research and Innovation UK, and the association called on the government to commit to substantial investment to support its work.

Maritime UK also called for the enactment of rules and regulations that will enable and accelerate this transition.

Maritime UK's membership includes major industry leaders, like the British Ports Association, CLIA UK & Ireland, The Baltic Exchange, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Trinity House, Maritime London, Nautilus International, Seafarers UK, UK Chamber of Shipping and UK Major Ports Group. Eight companies signed the letter, including Carnival UK.