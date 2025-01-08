UK’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary Settles 2024 Pay Dispute

The two unions representing the members of the UK’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary confirmed after months of dispute and the first strikes in the history of the RFA, a new contract has been reached. The agreement is retroactive covering 2024 into 2025 with the unions reporting progress to address pay and working condition issues.

Nautilus International reported its members voted to accept “an improved above-inflation pay offer.” It called the agreement “a significant step forward” for the employees of the service which operates auxiliary ships and provides logistical services for the Royal Navy.

“'This agreement demonstrates the power of collective action, with over 100 days of industrial action short of a strike and five days of strike action,” said Martyn Gray, Director of Organizing for Nautilus. “The outcome is the result of continued mandates for action as well as sustained negotiations to achieve meaningful progress for the dedicated professionals serving in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.”

Both Nautilus International and the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) had confronted the Ministry of Defense contending that wages had been eroded by years of inflation and low or no increases. They were calling for the 2024 contract to make up for the decline in real wages as well as address working conditions.

Starting in June each union conducted a series of work stoppages and demonstrations. They did not interfere with vessel operations but picketed at bases around the UK.

RMT reports an 83 percent positive vote to accept the revised terms while Nautilus reports a lower 63 percent acceptance.

In addition to the pay increase, RMT said the agreement provides for back pay which helps to address the low wages issues in past years. Key benefits such as travel vouchers and the bonus system were retained while RMT says the contract also provides for shorter assignments to create a better work-life balance.

Nautilus also notes that the agreement acknowledges the ongoing need to address long-term recruitment and retention challenges within the RFA. During the summer it was reported the RFA was sidelining vessels due to a lack of crew, which the unions blamed on the pay issues and working conditions.

“This agreement lays the groundwork for securing their future and vital role assisting the Royal Navy,” said Mick Lynch, General Secretary of RMT. “We now go in to a phase of serious discussions with the RFA and MoD on the future structure of the RFA, their conditions of service and salaries in which we expect to make further significant improvements for our members.”

Negotiations for the 2025/26 pay agreement will begin in the coming weeks noted Nautilus. It also said it is committed to continuing discussions aimed at achieving lasting improvements in pay and conditions for all RFA officers.

