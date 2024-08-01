UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary Officers Set First Ever Strike Over Pay Dispute

For the first time in the history of the Royal Navy Auxiliary, the officers of the critical support service to the UK’s Royal Navy plan to stage a one-day strike action. This comes as part of a long-running pay dispute between two unions, Nautilus and RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) that represent the officers, crew and staff of the RFA, and the UK government and after a series of smaller actions.

Nautilus International, the union representing officers at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) announced a one-day strike set for two weeks from now on Thursday, August 15. The union represents the officers and looks to increase pressure on the new government after it began a series of work slowdowns at the RFA in June.

At issue is a 4.5 percent wage increase which both unions state was “imposed” on their members in November 2023. Nautilus asserts the officers have experienced in effect a 30 percent reduction in real pay since 2010 when factoring in inflation and the cost of living. They are continuing to call for a “pay offer that reflects the high rate of inflation and a pathway to pay restoration.”

Union workers across the UK staged similar job actions over the past year as they fought for wage increases reflecting the rate of inflation. The efforts spread from the railways and postal and delivery services to dockworkers in major ports.

Nautilus reports members at the RFA voted overwhelmingly for industrial action. The union says 85 percent voted for action short of strike while 79 percent voted for strike action. The job slowdowns, refusing things like overtime and added assignments, were the first phase, i.e. short of a strike.

“Strike action is always a last resort for us, but there is a palpable strength of feeling among our members at the RFA,” said Nautilus International Director of Organizing Martyn Gray announcing the plans for the one-day action. “Our members are overworked, underpaid and undervalued,” he asserts citing 14 years of cuts restraints in the pay packages provided by the government.

The union delayed actions hopeful the new government of Prime Minister Keir Stamer would be receptive to its demands.

“Despite early engagement with the Ministry of Defence post the general election, we are yet to receive a new and improved pay offer for our members. This is unacceptable and leaves us no option but to escalate from action short of strike to full strike action,” Nautilus said in its notice.

RMT had begun its strike votes among RFA members in October 2023. RMT also conducted a full strike for one day on a Sunday in May involving all the ships in port, including Birkenhead, Portland, Plymouth, and Falmouth. They timed the strike to cause minimal disruption but to demonstrate dissatisfaction over the lack of revised offers from the government.

RFA members are civilian employees who operate the supply and logistics ships for the Royal Navy. Formed in 1905, the fleet consists of 13 vessels including tankers and supply ships. There are approximately 1,750 individuals classed as civil servants in the RFA according to the RMT. They work four-month tours at sea.

