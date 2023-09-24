UK Launches $26M Green-Propulsion Research Hub With 13 Universities

A busy day at the Port of Southampton, UK (Port of Southampton file image)

The government of the UK has launched a new $26 million research partnership to study maritime decarbonization at 13 universities around the nation.

The new UK National Clean Maritime Research Hub (UK-MaRes Hub) will bring together academic researchers and private-sector stakeholders in an effort to accelerate shipping's green transition. The Hub will study alternative-fuel safety, propulsion systems, port decarbonization and efficiency measures. 13 universities will participate, along with 70 stakeholders in industry and the public sphere.

The hub will conduct research, but will also share best practices across the industry and advise on policy matters for the UK government.



“Our vision is to create a pioneering research hub providing technically, environmentally, socially and economically informed ways to decarbonise the maritime sector," said Prof. Tony Roskilly, the hub's director. “The UK-MaRes Hub will harness the depth, breadth and diversity of research being undertaken in the UK to foster collaboration, drive forward innovation and transformation, and set a global benchmark for excellence in maritime research.”

The project's consortium partners are contributing most of the funding, and will benefit from a contribution of $9 million from the UK's Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and the Department for Transport (DfT). The university partners include researchers from Durham, Aston, Birmingham, Brighton, City, Cranfield, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, Solent, St Andrews and Ulster universities.

“Solent University and its Warsash Maritime School have a long association with the maritime industry, continually driving developments in the industry’s education, policy, and research areas. We are looking forward to working with our partners to help tackle impacts of the maritime industry across its entire life cycle - from new fuels and efficient operations to the impacts of new technology such as autonomy," said Dr Laurie Wright, Solent University’s Associate Professor and Director of the University's Centre for Marine Sustainability.