UK is Latest to Track Movement of Cargo Ship Laden with Ammonium Nitrate

The Malta-registered cargo ship Ruby continues to attract worldwide attention with the UK maritime authorities being the latest to be observing the ship’s movements. Laden with 20,000 tons of ammonium nitrate which was reportedly destined for the Canary Islands as fertilizer the hazardous nature of the cargo has created international attention aboard the vessel which was damaged in an Arctic storm.

After being turned away from ports in Norway, Lithuania, and Sweden and placed under restrictions for its movements by the Danish authorities, Ruby instead started south declaring its destination as Malta. Managed by a company from the UAE, the vessel is registered in Malta and the local authorities as the vessel’s port state have been involved in the efforts to find it a port of refuge.

The ship reached the northeastern end of the English Channel and anchored between the Netherlands and the UK and then positioned off the coast of Kent, England. It created widespread media coverage and speculation over its movements. This is despite assurances from the authorities in Norway, Sweden, and elsewhere that the cargo is safely loaded and that there is minimal danger of an explosion.

With the vessel laying about 14 miles off Kent, HM Coastguard found itself having to respond to media speculation. It confirmed that it is aware of the vessel reporting in its statement that it is "currently securely anchored outside UK territorial waters." They said they are in “regular contact,” with the ship.

A spokesperson told Express.co.uk that Ruby was "waiting for appropriate conditions to refuel at sea before passing through the English Channel." They however clarified that the vessel was not restricted and did not require any form of permission to proceed. However, the flag state and DNV as its class, are reported to have agreed that the ship because of a crack in the hull and damage to the propeller and rudder, should be accompanied by a tug while underway. Her escort, Amber II, an anchor handler also registered in Malta, docked in the Netherlands possibly taking the time while Ruby is at anchor for her own replenishment or relief for the crew.

The outcome of the situation remains unclear. Maltese authorities have also told the local media that they would not accept the ship into port unless it unloads its cargo first. Lithuania placed the same restrictions when it was announced the vessel would be going to Western Shipyard for repairs.

The latest speculation is that the managers are looking for smaller vessels so they could transfer the cargo for storage.

