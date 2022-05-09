U.S. Sanctions Seven More Russian Shipping Companies

One of the sanctioned firms, Transmorflot, is the operator of the seized tanker Pegas (Russian Embassy in Athens)

The U.S. has placed sanctions on seven Russian shipping companies and dozens of vessels in connection with the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Sunday.

In a statement, Blinken said that the U.S. Treasury and the Department of State have sanctioned the Russian Ministry of Defense’s internal shipping company and six other shipping firms that move its military equipment. It has also listed 69 of their ships as blocked property.

The companies include Oboronlogistika, the Russian Ministry of Defense's own shipping company; SC South LLC, one of its shipping subsidiaries; Northern Shipping Company, which participates in Russian exercises and moves Russian military equipment; and Transmorflot, M Leasing LLC, Marine Trans Shipping LLC and Nord Project LLC Transport Company, which have all allegedly moved Russian weapons. Northern Shipping Company and Transmorflot have the greatest exposure, with 27 and 16 vessels sanctioned respectively.

The Treasury also sanctioned hydrographic survey and dive company OOO Fertoing. The firm operates ROVs, performs complex marine surveys, and provides technical support for offshore oil and gas, pipelines and other high-end marine projects for the Russian government and its state-owned enterprises. It has played a role in some of Russia's most high-profile marine projects, like the installation of the Prirazlomnaya offshore oil platform and the construction of the Siberian port of Sabetta. Fertoing will now be blocked from accessing U.S. technology on the open market.

The United States has already imposed sanctions on the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping; Sovcomflot, the largest shipping company in Russia; and United Shipbuilding Corporation, the country's largest and most sophisticated shipbuilder.

Sunday's announcement also includes new sanctions on a broad swathe of Russia's state-owned media and banking sectors. The state propaganda networks Russia-1, Channel One, and NTV have been blacklisted, restricting their ability to earn foreign revenue for the Russian state. In addition, top executives from a broad range of Russian corporations - including the entire board of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank - have been individually named on the sanctions list.