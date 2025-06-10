U.S. Prosecutes Mexican Fishermen for Poaching Red Snapper off Texas

Four Mexican fishermen who repeatedly crossed over into the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone to fish for snapper have been charged under the Lacey Act for trafficking in illegally-taken wildlife. It is the first time in recent memory that federal charges have been brought against Mexican nationals in the U.S. Gulf for illegal fishing, and represents an apparent end to the "catch and release" policies that returned violators to Mexico without charges.

Fishermen from Playa Bagdad, Mexico routinely cross into the U.S. EEZ to pursue lucrative red snapper, typically using longline methods. The Mexican snapper fishery is overfished and depleted, and resources in U.S. waters are more attractive. Historically, the U.S. Coast Guard's response to these incursions has been limited to vessel confiscation and deportation, and the same fishermen often return later aboard new boats. The trade is widely believed to have links to Mexican organized crime groups.

On the night of April 16, four men - named as Jose Daniel Santiago-Mendoza, 22; Miguel Angel Ramirez-Vidal, 32; Jesus David Luna-Marquez, 20; and Jesus Roberto Morales-Amador, 27 - boarded a 25-foot lancha and got under way for the U.S. EEZ. After crossing the boundary, they transited to an area about 25 miles east of South Padre Island, Texas and deployed four miles of longline gear.

U.S. authorities intercepted their vessel and found nearly 700 pounds of red snapper, valued at about $9,000.

All of the men had prior arrests for fishing violations in the United States. Ramirez-Vidal, the skipper on this voyage, had been arrested no less than 28 times previously for illegal fishing.

All four men have pleaded guilty to violations of the Lacey Act and will be sentenced by a U.S. federal judge. The maximum penalty is up to five years in jail and a fine of $250,000.

