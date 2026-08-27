U.S. Navy Takes Delivery of Final Expeditionary Sea Base

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of its final expeditionary sea base, USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB-8). The vessel is named for Pfc Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (USMC), a Medal of Honor recipient who was severely injured while defending wounded squadmates during the Korean War.

The ESBs are a modified variant of the Alaska-class tanker, the VLCC design built by NASSCO in the mid-200s for BP's Valdez operations. From the outset, the Alaska-class was built with dual, fully redundant engine rooms with diesel-electric propulsion to minimize odds of a blackout; this high degree of survivability aligns well with military design requirements. With its freeboard cut down amidships and its cargo tanks replaced by a flat deck, the Alaska-class became the two-ship Expeditionary Transfer Dock (ESD) series.

Both ESDs have been put in reduced operating status, and the Marine Corps recommended their permanent retirement in 2022. They have been replaced in series production by the successful Expeditionary Mobile Base (ESB) - identical in hull form to the ESD, but with a raised helideck, a forward hangar bay over the main deck level, and other extra features to support special operations.

The ships were initially conceived of as civilian support vessels with civilian crews. In 2020, realizing the vessels' potential to support combat operations, the Navy commissioned them into military service. USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. is the sixth vessel of the design to be commissioned.

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"ESB 8 capabilities demonstrated during sea trials highlighted the power and flexibility of this ship and we are excited to have another ESB in the fleet. This delivery demonstrates the unwavering commitment to provide superior quality to the warfighter," said acting sealift program manager Jon Thomas in a statement. "Our ESBs are critical to maritime operations, providing logistics support from sea to shore for a broad range of military operations."

ESB 8 is named after Pfc Hector A. Cafferata Jr., who won a Medal of Honor for valor at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in 1950. His unit was attacked by communist troops, and all but Cafferata and fellow Marine Kenneth Benson were injured or killed. Cafferata continued to defend the position and the rest of his unit; Benson had been blinded by a grenade, so he reloaded while Cafferata shot. The one-man battle continued for five hours, during which time Cafferata eliminated two enemy platoons and deflected multiple live grenades - one of which he grabbed and threw, suffering injuries in the process. He survived and was rescued by other Marines. President Harry Truman awarded him the Medal of Honor in 1952. After a long post-military career, Cafferata passed away in 2016.

