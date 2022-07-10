U.S. Navy Relieves Attack-Sub CO, Extending a Run of Officer Removals

USS Scranton at Norfolk, 2011 (USN)

The CO of the Los Angeles-class attack sub USS Scranton was relieved of command on Wednesday, adding to the list of about a dozen officers removed from duty for unspecified reasons since the start of the year.

Cmdr. Seth Rumler, CO of USS Scranton, was relieved on Wednesday for "loss of confidence in his ability to command," the Navy said in a brief statement. Cmdr. Michael McGuire, deputy commodore of Submarine Squadron 15, will step in to assume his duties on a temporary basis.

Scranton is a 1991-built Los Angeles-class attack sub. During Operation Odyssey Dawn in March 2011, she took part in the opening attack on Libyan forces, launching Tomahawk cruise missiles to destroy enemy air defense assets.

The Navy periodically removes commanding officers, but rarely at the rate seen this year. Some of these decisions have clear explanations: for example, the CO of the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center for Pearl Harbor was relieved after a command investigation into a damaging fuel spill. However, beyond the rapid pace of HR moves, the other personnel actions do not appear to share connections.

"The U.S. Navy has long maintained high standards for all its personnel. Those who fall short of these standards are held accountable," spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Devin Arneson told media last month.