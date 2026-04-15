U.S. Navy Redeploys for Next Phase of Gulf Operations

The US Navy is presently navigating an intensely complex geopolitical situation, balancing its deployments not only so as to be able to resume active operations against Iran in a week’s time, if the ceasefire should not be extended, but also shuffling assets for both deterrence and other contingencies.

The world’s attention is focused on the Strait of Hormuz and its approaches, as Central Command imposes a blockade on Iranian ships and those seeking to leave or enter Iranian ports, both within the Gulf and on the Gulf of Oman coast. So far, it seems as if CENTCOM has been able to impose effective control via radio communications with potential blockade-runners, without needing to physically board ships. But the naval presence is on hand to intervene physically – and also ready to resume active war fighting, at very short notice.

The contingency reinforcement appears to have two major elements. The San Diego-based Wasp Class landing ship USS Boxer (LHD-4), with F-35Bs and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard, is a week away from reinforcing the Japanese-based USS Tripoli (LHA-7), which with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard is already in the CENTCOM area. Ready to reinforce the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) CSG also already active in the Arabian Sea, the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) CSG, last seen off Namibia, appears to be heading for the Cape of Good Hope escorted by Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyers USS Donald Cook (DDG-75), USS Mason (DDG-87) and USS Ross (DDG-71), supported by the fast oiler USNS Arctic (TAOE-8).

The dispatch of the USS George H.W. Bush CSG on the long route from Virginia to the Arabian Sea suggests a desire not to provoke the Houthis into closing the Bab el Mandeb. The Iranians would dearly love the Houthis to do so at this particular juncture, when they are pressured and under blockade. But the United States is maintaining the ceasefire and providing no pretext for doing so – while still advertising a capability to respond should the Houthi leadership choose to resume their attacks on shipping.

In the meantime, the United States maintains a discreet presence in the northern Red Sea with Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyers USS Bainbridge (DDG-96) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), supported by Poseidon P-8A surveillance flights over the area. Keeping the Red Sea open for transit of oil from Yanbu to Asia is clearly extremely important for Saudi Arabia, so a non-provocative but ready-to-respond stance is clearly what is needed.

Should the blockade of Iranian ships and ports continue successfully, the next phase is likely to be the further roll-out of the mine clearance operation in the Strait of Hormuz. This will need those additional strike assets coming into theater, to deter and provide a response to any attempt by Iran to interdict shipping, but also a specialized mine clearance capability.

This appears to be on the way in the form of two Japanese-based Avenger Class mine countermeasures ships USS Chief (MCM-14) and USS Pioneer (MCM-9), which left Singapore heading west on April 10. These two ships are of the same class as the four minesweepers which were withdrawn from Bahrain immediately prior to the war.

USS Chief (MCM-14) and USS Pioneer (MCM-9) Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships leaving Singapore - April 10, 2026 SRC: INST- yplanesonly pic.twitter.com/49unSU9nuf — WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) April 10, 2026

Minesweeping-equipped Littoral Combat Ships USS Canberra, USS Tulsa and USS Santa Barbara departed the Gulf region prior to the beginning of hostilities, the latter two vessels ending up in Singapore; Canberra is reported to be under way in the Indian Ocean, and USS Tulsa was spotted transiting the Strait of Malacca westbound on April 3. There are also reports that the Royal Navy’s RFA Lyme Bay (L3007) is preparing to forward-deploy to Duqm in Oman with remote-controlled surface and submersibles, plus the Royal Navy’s Mine and Threat Exploitation Group on board. The Lyme Bay is still in Gibraltar, 10 day’s sailing from Duqm.

Completing the precautionary deployments, in the Eastern Mediterranean the USS Gerald R Ford and her escorts - including three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers - are 175 nm south of Cyprus, ready for an escalation of fighting both in Lebanon and Israel.

The presence off the coast of Ecuador of the carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68), escorted by Arleigh Burke destroyer USS Gridley (DDG-101), raises the intriguing possibility that it too is well-positioned to act as a reinforcement for CENTCOM. The Nimitz is heading in the right direction as it is due to round Cape Horn en route to Norfolk, Virginia, and scheduled for retirement. But the US Navy has recently announced the Nimitz will be kept in service for additional 10 months due to the delayed delivery of USS John F. Kennedy, the second Ford-class carrier.

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The US Navy is certainly stretched, perhaps more so than at any time in the last 50 years. But balancing a readiness for operations with positioning to act as an effective deterrent, it is coping admirably with multiple, conflicting and sometimes unpredictable political priorities, in an exemplary manner which no doubt will feature strongly in future naval histories.