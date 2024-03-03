U.S. Navy Medevacs Boxship Crewmember off Guam

On Friday, a team of U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy responders medevaced a mariner from a container ship off the coast of Guam. The U.S. Navy's helicopter squadron at Naval Station Guam handles airborne search and rescue over a wide swath of the Pacific near Guam and Saipan, expanding the Coast Guard's reach.

On March 1, the Coast Guard station on Guam received a request from assistance from the Liberian-flagged boxship Carmell 1, which was located about 400 nautical miles to the northwest of the island. One of the ship's crewmembers had severe abdominal issues and needed assistance. A duty flight surgeon with the Coast Guard station in Alameda, California advised that a medevac was in order, and the Navy's HSC-25 helicopter squadron mobilized to respond.

On the morning of March 2, Carmell 1 was in helicopter range of Guam, and a Navy MH-60S helicopter crew flew out to meet the ship. In 15-knot winds and 10-foot seas, they airlifted the mariner to Naval Hospital Guam, where he was transferred to emergency medical services. He was in stable condition, and was transported on to Guam Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

"We are the sole maritime hoist-capable emergency aviation resource in this area, and our team's proficiency and commitment were once again proven today," said Cmdr. Neil Toohey, commanding officer of HSC-25.

Just last month, HSC-25 medevaced another Filipino mariner from a boxship. On February 9, a Navy aircrew hoisted a crewmember of the container ship Antwerpen Express after he reported symptoms of a stroke.