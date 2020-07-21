U.S. Navy Destroyer Rescues Yacht Off the Coast of the Bahamas

USS Mitscher (USN file image) By The Maritime Executive 07-19-2020 02:24:38

[Brief] On Saturday, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mitscher assisted a sailing yacht which had gone adrift about 150 nautical miles east of the Bahamas.

The distressed vessel radioed for help on the morning of July 17, and U.S. Coast Guard District 7 received the message. The Coast Guard coordinated with Mitscher, which was the closest ship able to render assistance. Mitscher rendezvoused with the vessel later that evening and towed it to San Salvador, Bahamas overnight.

The 51-foot sailing vessel had a damaged steering shaft and was unable to maneuver. There were three adults onboard and all are in good condition.

“I am thankful that we were in a position to render assistance to mariners in distress,” said Mitscher's CO, Cmdr. Matthew Cox. “The crew’s ability to quickly prepare and safely tow the vessel to safe harbor shows the versatility, professionalism, and teamwork of our sailors. I’m very proud of how the team worked together during this event.”

Mitscher, which is part of Destroyer Squadron 22 and Carrier Strike Group 2, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting unit-level training.