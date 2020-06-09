U.S. Coast Guard Shows Off Illegal Narcotics Seized Over Two Months

By The Maritime Executive 06-09-2020

The U.S. Coast Guard showed off large caches of illegal narcotics seized as part of U.S. Southern Command’s enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere that commenced on April 1 to disrupt the flow of drugs into the United States.

The Coast Guard Cutter James arrived in Port Everglades, Florida offloading approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and approximately 6,900 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated value of $408 million, seized in a series of recent actions.

The Coast Guard reported that the drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America, and in the Caribbean during 11 interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels by four Coast Guard cutters and two U.S. Navy ships. The interdictions, including the boardings, were led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The cutter James, home ported in Charleston, South Carolina, was responsible for four interdictions, seizing approximately 8,400 pounds of cocaine and 3,350 pounds of marijuana.

The Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk, home ported in Key West, Florida, was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 1,700 pounds of cocaine.

The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, home ported in Boston, Massachusetts, was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 2,200 pounds of cocaine.

The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence, home ported in Port Canaveral, Florida, was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 1,089 pounds of cocaine.

The USS Pinckney, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer home ported in Naval Base San Diego, was responsible for two interdictions seizing approximately 9,050 pounds of cocaine.

The USS Lassen, another Arleigh Burke-class destroyer home ported in Naval Station Mayport, Florida, was responsible for two interdictions seizing approximately 575 pounds of cocaine and 3,575 pounds of marijuana.

"The roughly 15 tons of illicit narcotics being offloaded here today and the likely ensuing prosecutions, are the results of extraordinary teamwork and intelligence-driven operations," said Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard. "It is important to note that our fellow citizens aren't the only ones who benefit from these counter-narcotics efforts. Our Central American neighbors face tremendous strain from drug-fueled violence sparked by transnational criminal organizations. Efforts like this enhanced counter-drug operation significantly disrupt the criminal activity destabilizing the region."

According to the Coast Guard, the fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring, and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions by international partners and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in districts across the nation. The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is conducted under the authority of the Coast Guard 11th District, headquartered in Alameda, California, and the law enforcement phase of operations in the Caribbean is conducted under the authority of the Coast Guard 7th District, headquartered in Miami.

Numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security cooperated in the effort. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, also played a role in the counter-drug operations.

