U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Three Fishermen Off Louisiana

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a fishing vessel that capsized off the coast of Louisiana.

At about 0830 hours on Thursday morning, Eighth Coast Guard District received an EPIRB alert from a fishing vessel located about 40 miles off Calibou Bay. The watchstanders issued a broadcast requesting help from merchant vessels and diverted a nearby Ocean Sentry aircrew to the scene. The aircrew spotted the boat, which was partially sunken, and a life raft floating near it.

The Coast Guard cutter Yellowfin also diverted to the scene, and the crew found three survivors in the life raft. Despite rough surface conditions, all three were safely rescued and delivered to shore.

“This rescue highlights how preparedness and a rapid response save lives. The vessel’s properly registered EPIRB provided accurate coordinates, enabling our crews to pinpoint and reach these fishermen quickly,” said Mr. Scott Talbot, Eighth Coast Guard District Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “Our crews train to respond swiftly, but preparedness on both ends saves lives.”

USCGC Yellowfin is a Marine Protector-class patrol boat homeported at Coast Guard Station Abbeville in Louisiana.