U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Four From Grounded Fishing Vessel

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-09 20:28:00

On Monday morning, a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew hoisted four fishermen from a grounded commercial fishing boat in Browns Inlet, North Carolina.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a radio distress call at about 0815 hours Monday from a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel Sea Angels. The crewmember reported that they had run aground due to mechanical issues and that the four people on board needed assistance.

A boat crew aboard a response boat from Station Emerald Isle and an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City launched to assist. Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the four crew members and transported them to Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle.

There were no reported injuries or visible signs of pollution.

“Now that the crewmembers are safe, our main focus is working with the vessel owner to address any potential pollution,” said Capt. Bion Stewart, Commander at Sector North Carolina. “We are continuing to monitor salvage operations of the grounded vessel.”

Browns Inlet runs between two islands at the outskirts of U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.