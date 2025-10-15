U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 45 People From a Catamaran Off Guam

[Brief] On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a mass rescue from a passenger vessel off the coast of Guam after the crew reported a fire on board.

At about 0930 hours on Friday morning, Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor received a Channel 16 distress call from the Princess Guam, a 45-foot vessel that was operating off Agat Bay. The watchstanders dispatched three boat crews to the scene to assist and notified Guam Fire Rescue. The fire department's responders arrived to help at about 1000 hours.

After a short transit south from their base at Apra Harbor, the Coast Guard boat crews successfully retrieved 45 people from the catamaran, including elderly passengers and young children. All were returned safely to the pier at Agat Marina.

“Strong teamwork with the Guam Fire Department was a critical component of today’s mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, search and rescue mission coordinator, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “Through our joint efforts, we successfully rescued 45 people, demonstrating the strength of our partnership and unwavering commitment to mariner safety.”