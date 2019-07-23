U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer to Receive IMO Bravery Award

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-23 19:09:57

Petty Officer Michael W. Kelly, Aviation Survival Technician Second Class, of the U.S. Coast Guard's Air Station Cape Cod has been selected to receive the 2019 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea.

Kelly, a rescue swimmer, will receive the award for his courage, perseverance and skill in rescuing four survivors from a life raft, in extremely high winds and heavy seas on November 14, 2018.

On that stormy day, the crew of the rescue helicopter CG6032 was directed to provide assistance to the sinking fishing vessel Aaron and Melissa II. The vessel's four crew members were abandoning ship in very severe weather conditions, 70 miles off the Coast of Portland, Maine.

After taking off, the helicopter crew immediately encountered very strong turbulence and gusts up to 60 knots. Arriving on scene, the aircrew located a life raft, battered by raging seas. Kelly was immediately deployed into the cold water. Battling 20-foot waves and chasing the raft, which was constantly being blown away by 50-knot winds, he finally managed to reach the anchor line and pull himself to the life raft.

All four survivors were suffering from hypothermia. Two were unable to swim, while the flooded raft was in danger of capsizing. Kelly pulled each survivor from the raft, one by one, swimming strongly through the storm to keep them afloat. Each was lifted into the swaying rescue basket to be hoisted to safety.

After each rescue, Kelly was forced to regain lost ground, as the heavy winds continued to push the raft further away. He fought through extreme weather conditions, as well as physical and mental exhaustion, to save the lives of four seafarers.

A panel of judges decided that the rescue merited the highest award. The decision was endorsed by the IMO Council at its 122nd session in London (July 15-19).