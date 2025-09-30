U.S. Coast Guard Orders First New River Buoy Tender From Birdon

The U.S. Coast Guard is moving quickly to capitalize on the massive supply of cash for shipbuilding and repair work that it received in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It has finalized orders for more Offshore Patrol Cutters and Fast Response Cutters, commissioned major upgrades at several bases, and is investing to expand its aircraft fleet. On Monday, the service announced that it has put in orders for more Waterways Commerce Cutters, the new inland "black hull" working vessels that will replace aging boats (up to 80 years old) in the service's riverine fleet.

The Coast Guard has ordered the start of production for the first river buoy tender in the series, plus the long lead time materials needed for the second inland construction tender. It has also put in an order for three more sets of long lead time materials for future orders. All told, the new contracts for shipbuilder Birdon America come to about $110 million, including $51 million from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The two vessel types have much in common, but serve different tasks. The construction tenders are fitted out for pile driving, tower erection and structural repairs for fixed ATON. The buoy tenders are designed for setting and relocating buoys, and can also be used to maintain fixed lights and daybeacons. Both are covered by the same procurement contract, as they are structurally similar. The need is significant: the average age of the current fleet is about 60 years, and there are more than 28,000 ATON units to service on the inland waterways.

“Our nation’s marine transportation system facilitates over $5.4 trillion in economic activity every year and supports millions of jobs throughout the United States,” said Rear Adm. Mike Campbell, the Coast Guard's Director of Systems Integration and Chief Acquisition Officer. “Putting new waterways commerce cutters on contract ensures we have the capabilities needed to support the safe and efficient flow of commerce in our inland waterways systems.”