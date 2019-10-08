U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Unresponsive Crewmember

BBC Campana in Fremantle circa 2018 (file image)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-08 13:42:05

On Monday, a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a crewmember from the freighter BBC Campana about 10 miles off Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a request from the captain of the BBC Campana for the medevac of a 34-year-old crewmember who was reportedly found unresponsive by his crewmates. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to rendezvous with the cargo vessel. The helicopter crew hoisted the patient and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The 2004-built BBC Campana is a 12,000 dwt heavy lift freighter operated by project cargo firm BBC Chartering. According to her Equasis record, she was detained in Brisbane earlier this year for ISM Code deficiencies related to shipboard operations plans, hours of work and rest concerns and issues with fire dampers. As of Tuesday, she was underway off Galveston, making 14 knots and bound for Freeport, Texas.