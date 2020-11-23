U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Man-Overboard Survivor

By The Maritime Executive 11-23-2020

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a fisherman who had fallen over the side at a position about 160 miles east of Boston.

At about 0330 hours, Coast Guard District One received a request for assistance from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Jennifer Anne. The crew reported that a 35-year-old crewmember had fallen overboard and had been brought back aboard by his crewmates. The fisherman was experiencing hypothermia-like conditions and had minor lacerations.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew were dispatched to the scene. Weather was favorable, with 15 knot winds and seas of about three to five feet. The helicopter crew safely hoisted the fisherman off the vessel at about 0650 hours and transported him to Massachusetts General Hospital for medical attention.

Jennifer Anne is a 1986-built lobster boat based out of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.