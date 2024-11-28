U-Ming to Add Anemoi’s Rotor Sails to Giant Ore Carrier



Taiwan’s U-Ming Marine is becoming the latest in a growing list of shipowners to adopt wind-assisted propulsion. Bulkers are a popular category for the technology which is now planned for a broad range of vessel sizes.

U-Ming plans to add rotors made by the UK’s Anemoi to one of the largest bulkers in the world. Under the agreement announced today, November 28, they plan to retrofit four of Anemoi’s rotors to one of the line’s largest bulk carriers. The illustration shows Grand Pioneer (324,963 dwt) fitted with rotors. The vessel was built in China in 2020 and is 1,115 feet (340) meters in length and registered in Singapore.

Each of the rotors will stand 115 feet (35 meters) off the deck with a diameter of approximately 16 feet (5 meters). The installation is to be completed at the end of 2025. Anemoi reports an anticipated 10 to 12 percent fuel savings for the vessel operating on deep-sea routes between China, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia.

The system includes Anemoi’s technology so that the rotors can be folded down when not in use. This addresses concerns for air draft and also ensures they do not interfere with port operations.

The rotors fold down to provide clearance for port operations (Anemoi Marine Technologies)

“These state-of-the-art rotor sails will play a key role in our decarbonization strategy and will complement our portfolio of existing emission-reducing technologies, including a fleet of LNG dual-fuel vessels,” said CK Ong, President of U-Ming. “In addition, we will continue to research other emission-lowering pathways such as carbon capture systems and retrofitting conventional vessels to Methanol dual-fuel.”

The first of the rotor installs on large bulkers was reported by Anemoi completed in June 2023 on the TR Lady (82,000 dwt) Kamsarmax bulker. The retrofit took place on the vessel operated by Tufton in China. It received three 24-meter (79-foot) rotors on rails so that they could be moved to permit cargo operations. Anemoi reported it expected more than 10 percent fuel savings.

Berge Bulk also worked with Anemoi on a retrofit adding four of the larger rotors to its Valemax ore carrier Berge Neblina (388,000 dwt). The vessel began its first voyages with the rotors in the summer of 2023.

The installations on the biggest bulker will be carried out with Vale. Last year the company agreed to install five of the large rotors on its 400,000 dwt Valemax ore carrier Sohar Max. It also reported in October 2024 that Vale along with NS United Kaiun Kaisha (NSU) agreed to install five Anemoi rotor sails on the 400,000 dwt VLOC NSU Tubarao. Built in 2020, the massive vessel is expected to complete its retrofit around September 2025.

The rotors are competing with other sail technologies that are also being fitted on bulkers. Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. is proceeding with its rigid sail on bulkers. The company has also reported plans to combine the rigid sails and rotors on a vessel. The 62,900 dwt vessel they reported would be built by Oshima Shipbuilding and would be chartered by ENVIVA to transport wood pellets. By combining the two systems on one vessel they expected to increase the reduction in fuel consumption by up to 20 percent.

