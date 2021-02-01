Two Seriously Injured in High-Speed Hit and Run in St. John

Damage to the aluminum skiff (USCG) By The Maritime Executive 02-01-2021 10:32:00

Coast Guard marine investigators are looking for the operator of a small boat that was involved in a hit and run incident on the night of January 24 in St. John's Cruz Bay.

At about 2100 hours that night, a small aluminum skiff was leaving Cruz Bay when a white-hulled center console boat of about 20-30 feet in length raced into the harbor at high speed. It collided with the skiff, seriously injuring both of the skiff's passengers. One was thrown into the water and sustained multiple injuries, and the other was knocked unconscious and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Good samaritans arrived quickly and gave help to the victims. They pulled the injured passenger out of the water and took the other passenger to the dock. The two victims were transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital in St. Thomas, and one remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The white-hulled vessel continued into Cruz Bay at high speed, turned around and fled the scene, without stopping to give assistance or to check on the other vessel. The suspect boat was later spotted while its operators were putting it on a trailer near the Cruz Bay boat ramp, and it was towed away inland. It is believed the white-hulled vessel suffered significant damage to the bow as a result of the collision.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment St. Thomas is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Virgin Islands Police Department and Department of Planning and Natural Resources. The investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect vessel and its operators.