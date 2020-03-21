Two More U.S. Navy Sailors Test Positive for COVID-19

Vessels at Naval Base San Diego (USN file image) By The Maritime Executive 03-20-2020 11:31:36

COVID-19 infections continue to spread amongst U.S. Navy personnel, including active-duty servicemembes assigned to ships. On Thursday, two sailors assigned to separate San Diego-based vessels tested positive for the disease.



As in previous cases, these sailors have been isolated off ship and restricted in movement, in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.



Personnel who were immediately identified as having close contact with these sailors have been notified, placed in a restriction of movement status at their residences off the ship and are being monitored.



These ships are executing an aggressive mitigation strategy to minimize spread of COVID-19, including:

Medical stations at the quarterdeck with representatives to review screening checklists with all personnel coming aboard the ship.

Quarterdeck watchstanders are outfitted with nitrile gloves, there is no physical touching, and watchstanders are maintaining social distancing.

Enforcing social distancing and minimizing group gatherings.

Ship personnel are conducting deep cleaning of ship with HTH (bleach) on a twice daily basis.

Antiseptic wipes and hand sanitizer are located throughout the ship, particularly in workspaces near computers, mess decks, common areas, and tool issue.

Self-serve chow lines are secured.

"Ship leadership . . . and U.S. Pacific Fleet are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population," said Pacific Fleet in a statement.