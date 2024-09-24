Two Crowley Tug Crews Recognized for Man-Overboard Rescues

The American Waterways Operators (AWO) has recognized Crowley's mariners for two successful man-overboard rescues, one in Washington and another in San Francisco Bay.

"In the moment that our mariners respond to save a life, they don't stop to think about how heroic their actions will be. They immediately respond because protecting life is in their DNA. While I'm proud of their heroic actions, I'm most proud of their character which drives them to instinctively respond in an emergency," said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping.

The first rescue occurred in April. The crew of the tugboat Guard were operating off Anacortes, Washington and saved a man who had been knocked overboard from his sailboat.

In June, the crew of the ship assist tug Apollo saw a passenger fall over the side of a vessel in San Francisco Bay. The Apollo was assisting a ship at the time of the incident, but the crew called in the emergency and stayed on scene until the person was safely pulled from the water.

For their efforts, AWO recognized the two tug crews with the American Waterways Honor and Excellence in Rescue Operations (HERO) award. Crewmembers of AWO member companies are eligible for qualifying events like rescues, responding to distress calls and other acts of service to the seagoing public. Awardees receive a certificate of recognition from AWO, and the organization can support candidate nominations for a Coast Guard commendation.

“AWO is proud to issue these well-deserved awards to the crews of the Apollo and the Guard. Their actions exemplify the dedication to safety and the everyday bravery of our industry’s men and women,” said Michael Breslin, AWO Director of Safety & Sustainability. “Our waterways are a safer place because of them.”

Mariners who qualify may be nominated for the award with AWO's online nomination form.