Two Bulkers Collide on Mississippi Near New Orleans

Two vessels have collided and remain stuck together just up the Mississippi River from New Orleans, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

On the afternoon of March 23, the freighter Pac Dubhe was downbound on the Mississippi, headed for Panama. The geared bulker African Buzzard was headed upriver. At about 1550 hours local time, as they passed the town of Hahnville, Louisiana, the two vessels collided. African Buzzard's anchor embedded in the bow of the Pac Dubhe, the Coast Guard said, leaving the two vessels entangled. The African Buzzard then drifted out of the channel and went aground.

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No injuries or pollution were reported, and a speed restriction is in place for the area of the collision at mile marker 124. AIS data shows multiple tugs located in the vicinity of the casualty.

The NTSB and the Coast Guard have launched a joint investigation into the cause of the casualty.

