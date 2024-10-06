Turkish Seismic Vessel Heads to Somalia for Oil and Gas Exploration

Turkey has dispatched its seismic research vessel Oruc Reis to Somalia following the oil and gas cooperation deal signed early this year. This is the first intercontinental mission for the vessel since it was commissioned in 2017, significantly expanding Turkey’s exploration capabilities. In a ceremony to send off the vessel on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the exploration mission involves conducting seismic activities in three areas where Turkey secured licenses offshore Somalia. Each block covers an area of around 1930 square miles.

“The Somali region, which has been associated with conflict and instability for decades, will now be on a path to economic development following the discoveries by Oruc Reis,” added Erdogan.

The vessel is expected to reach Somali waters later this month. The seismic surveys will last seven months and the collected data will help in identifying potential drilling sites for oil and gas. In addition, Oruc Reis is being escorted by two Turkish naval frigates. Indeed, this is a watershed moment for Turkey’s influence and presence in the Horn of Africa.

The region is currently experiencing tension, especially with Ethiopia pushing for the Red Sea access through Somaliland, a break-away state of Somalia. This has seen Mogadishu intensify defense ties with countries such as Egypt and Turkey. Somalia’s defense deal with Turkey includes naval support, which means access to one of Africa’s vast coastlines. Somalia has the longest national coastline in Africa, extending to 1880 miles.

According to 2D seismic studies conducted by TGS in 2024, Somalia could have at least 30 billion barrels of oil and gas reserves across the 15 blocks initially offered by the government. With most of its energy resources unexplored, Somalia remains the final frontier for global oil and gas exploration.

But with Turkey’s entry into the sector, it is likely to trigger interest from other international oil and gas multinationals.Chevron, Eni and ExxonMobil were exploring in Somalia as early as 1950s but had to leave when civil war erupted in 1991.

Somalia passed regulations related to offshore oil and gas licensing in 2022. The law also included a revenue sharing framework between the companies and the government. Turkey already has a head start in Somalia oil and gas development, and it remains to be seen how Turkey will leverage this opportunity for its geopolitical interests in the Indian Ocean.