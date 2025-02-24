Trump Administration Sanctions 13 More Iran-Linked Tankers

The Trump administration has imposed another round of sanctions on Iranian oil exports, expanding the list of vessels and shipping companies blacklisted for ties to Iran's energy sector.

Shortly after returning to power in January, President Donald Trump instructed the State Department to "impose maximum economic pressure on the government of Iran," including both new sanctions and ramped-up enforcement. The executive order is intended to deny Iran the ability to make nuclear weapons and the ballistic missile systems it needs to deliver them, and to reduce Iran's war chest for fueling conflict in the Mideast.

Iran relies heavily on foreign tanker operators and on Chinese oil markets, making its energy sector vulnerable to targeted sanctions. The U.S. Treasury has repeatedly expanded the list, and today's additions included 13 vessels and 22 entities.

"This network of illicit shipping facilitators obfuscates and deceives its role in loading and transporting Iranian oil for sale to buyers in Asia," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a statement. "Today’s action represents an initial step to realize President Trump’s campaign of maximum pressure on the Iranian regime. It disrupts efforts by Iran to amass oil revenues to fund terrorists’ activities."

The newly-named entities include AustinShip Management Pvt Ltd, Cosmos Lines, Flux Maritime and BSM Marine LLP of India; Alkonost Maritime, Petroquimico and Octane Energy of the UAE; IMS Ltd. of Malaysia; NyCity Shipmanagement of Shandong, China; and Petronix Energy Trading of Hong Kong. Petronix stands accused of buying "hundreds of thousands of metric tonnes of Iranian oil from sanctioned Naftiran Intertrade Co."

The newly-named vessels include the Amak, Asterix, Ayden, Casinova, Chamtang, Fiona, Lydia II, Meng Xin, Peterpaul, Phoenix I, Urgane I, Violet I and Yateeka.