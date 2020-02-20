Tribute to Mariners Unveiled at Port of Oakland

By The Maritime Executive 02-20-2020 07:49:10

The Port of Oakland has joined the International Maritime Center (IMC) to unveil a tribute to mariners.

The new, abstract sculpture titled “Sea Remembrance” was installed in January next to the IMC facility at Port View Park.

“Seafarers make costly sacrifices being away from home at sea for months at a time,” said Captain Margaret Reasoner with the local IMC chapter. “The sculpture honors them for their hard work and perseverance, and serves as a memorial for the mariners who gave their life at sea.”

The IMC is a nonprofit organization that supports seafarers passing through the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Area. Captain Reasoner enlisted James Allen King to create the sculpture because of his maritime experience and artistic talent. He is a member of the Sailor's Union of the Pacific.

The artist donated his time to create the sculpture. Volunteers from California State University Maritime Academy and the Clean Living Learning Center helped create the foundation for the sculpture.

The sculpture is located outside the IMC at 4001 - 7th St, Oakland, CA 94607.