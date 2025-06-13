Towing Effort Attempts to Move Smolder Wan Hai 503 Out to Sea



The Indian Coast Guard is reporting significant progress with the efforts to manage the fire aboard the containership Wan Hai 503. Concern was being raised during the day on Friday as winds began to build ahead of an approaching storm which local officials feared would drive the ship toward the coastline.

Despite continuing hotspots and heavy gray and black smoke coming from the midsection of the vessel, the Indian Coast Guard reports the Indian Navy was able to put a salvage team aboard the vessel late on Friday, June 13. They used a helicopter to winch four salvage personnel on the deck of the vessel. They were able to establish a new towline which has now been passed to the commercial vessel Ocean Warrior hired by the salvage team.

Salvage team was placed on the vessel using the winch from an Indian Navy helicopter (ICG)

It was reported to be the third towline attached to the vessel as the prior two had parted. Before the Ocean Warrior was in position for the tow, the Coast Guard had attempted to use the smaller tug Water Lily. According to the situation update, the tug did not have sufficient bollard pull power to pull the Wan Hai 503 away. A third tug, Triton Liberty operating under charter to the Navy was also dispatched from Kochi to aid in the tow.

The Wan Hai 503 was initially about 44 nautical miles away from the coast but at last observation, it is reported to be drifting at speeds up to 1.8 knots. At other times, the report said the vessel was “rotating aimlessly.” It was about 38 nautical miles from the coast with the local authorities beginning to make preparations in case the ship was driven ashore. They sought to assure citizens by saying there would be a seven to eight-hour warning if the vessel was coming ashore.

Major milestone in the ongoing

Part of the concern is a building storm that could drive wind speeds to 50 to 60 mph over the weekend. The Secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority told the Manorama news outlet that things were starting to look “scary” with the southwest winds gaining strength. Further, they reported with the majority of the cargo incinerated, the vessel is lighter and has increased in speed.

The bulk of the fire is out but below deck and in the midships area there continue to be hotspots that still require boundary cooling. They were also continuing to drop chemicals from above as the fire was proving to be very persistent.



