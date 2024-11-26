TotalEnergy Says it Paused US Offshore Wind Due to Political Uncertainties

TotalEnergies has reportedly decided to pause its U.S. offshore wind energy projects citing political uncertainties after the U.S. presidential election. The move comes as many in the industry are waiting for the new Trump administration’s policy toward wind energy and renewables.

Reuters is reporting that Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies announced the company’s position to the audience at the Energy Intelligence Forum taking place this week in London. On Tuesday they reported Pouyanne said, "In offshore wind, I decided to put the project on pause, because all the offshore wind projects are in Democratic states ... we'll see better in four years."

TotalEnergy has been active in the U.S. offshore wind market since 2018 and is in partnership with Corio Generation. They launched Attentive Energy and in February 2022 TotalEnergy was part of a winning bid of $795 million for a lease area in the New York Bight. The lease covers 132 square miles and is located up to 47 nautical miles from the coast south of New York and east of New Jersey.

Attentive Energy has said the site could have a capacity of at least 3 GW and subsequently split it into two projects. The company was selected in New York’s third-round solicitation, which was later canceled citing changes in the finances. Attentive Energy chose not to rebid the project in New York’s fifth solicitation round reporting in October 2024 that it had withdrawn a proposal.

In New Jersey, regulators awarded a contract for Attentive Energy Two, an offshore project that would provide up to 1,342 MW. The lease area is still in environmental review with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Attentive Energy has not yet filed a Construction and Operations Plan for approval.

TotalEnergy’s pause comes as others in the industry wait for clarity on the new administration’s approach to renewable energy. Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of offshore wind energy but the industry has sought to lay the groundwork to continue its progress.

The American Clean Power Association issued a statement after the election saying that diverse energy sources are essential to national security and global power. They noted that the clean energy industry grew by double digits each year under the first Trump administration and said it is committed to working with the new administration and Congress.

The Biden administration will end up having approved more than 15 GW of clean energy from ten offshore wind projects, enough to power nearly 5.25 million homes. It also held six offshore wind lease auctions, including the New York Bight and the first-ever sales offshore the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico coasts. The Department of Energy mapped a timeline for sales to continue at least till 2028.

