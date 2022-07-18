TotalEnergies to Supply a Fifth FSRU Terminal for Germany

Courtesy Deutsche Regas

TotalEnergies is working with a German company to set up a new FSRU terminal at the port of Lubmin, Germany on a rapid timeline. The partners plan to be in operation in December 2022, in time for the European heating season and the potential shutoff of Russian gas supplies. The unit would be additional to the four FSRU terminals announced previously by the German government.

Deutsche ReGas is designing the shoreside terminal and the connection to the EUGAL gas network, located about 1,500 feet away from the site. TotalEnergies will supply the FSRU vessel, which will be moored outside the port. Taken together, the combination will have a capacity of 4.5 billion cbm per year - roughly 10 percent of Germany's annual gas imports from Russia.

Uniquely, the partners plan to use three LNG shuttle tankers to bring the liquefied cargo to the terminal, according to Deutsche ReGas.

In a typical receiving station arrangement, the FSRU is semi-permanently moored alongside a shoreside terminal, and LNG carriers make up to the FSRU to transfer their cargo. Lubmin is too shallow for LNG carriers to navigate, so the partners will have a second vessel - an FSU - semi-permanently moored offshore for receiving. The shuttle tankers, which will have shallower draft, will bring the LNG from the FSU to the FSRU.

"In these challenging times, we need pragmatic solutions to further secure the energy supply for Germany. Lubmin in Western Pomerania can play a key role in this,” said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Economics and Energy Minister Reinhard Meyer.

Deutsche ReGas says that the specialized FSRU design could also be connected directly to an offshore pipeline. If two of them were installed in the Bay of Greifswald, the company says, it could boost its regas capacity to 15 billion cbm annually. It also contemplates using the same infrastructure to import hydrogen in future years.