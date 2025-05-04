Three Dead, 14 Missing After Two Riverboats Capsize in China

Three people are dead and 14 remain missing after two tour boats capsized on the Liuchong River in Guizhou Province, China, and a massive rescue operation is under way to search for any survivors.

On the afternoon of May 4, several passenger boats were out on the water for sightseeing on the Dongfeng Reservoir, a stretch of the river near Xinrenxiang, Qianxi County. The river's scenic canyon walls make the area a popular tourist destination, and boats were full of vacationers on China's May Day holiday.

Conditions were normal as the boats got under way, a passenger told Sina.com. At about 1640 hours, a sudden squall with heavy rain, thunder and high winds picked up.

"There were big waves, strong winds and heavy rain. At the same time, the visibility on the water surface was less than one meter, and we could hardly see anything. It felt like we were at sea," one survivor recalled to Sina.com. Overwhelmed by severe surface conditions, two of the boats capsized, sending about 70 people into the water.

First responders from Guizhou and local good Samaritans quickly responded, and 60 people were pulled to safety. 14 more remained missing as of Sunday night.

According to Chinese state media, more than 240 responders are on scene and working to find any other survivors. Among the personnel on scene are more than 80 divers assigned to search the wreckage, aided by 16 small underwater ROVs and 24 support boats. Silt-laden brown water may complicate the underwater search effort.

"In recent years, accidents such as cruise ship capsizings and collisions occur frequently," cautioned the Guizhou Fire Department in a statement. "Do not take unlicensed ships, mixed cargo and passenger ships, or other simple ships, and definitely do not take overloaded ships. In case of bad weather such as strong winds and heavy rain, it is best not to take the risk of taking a ferry or other small boat."