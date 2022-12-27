The Maritime Executive's Most Popular Articles of 2022

Image believed to show the Moskva on her final day afloat. The Maritime Executive was among the first outlets to report the attack, and the follow-up coverage with photos was the most-read story of the year. (Unknown source)

As 2022 draws to a close, it is a good time to look back at the most popular Maritime Executive articles of the year and catch up on the biggest stories. The conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions measures dominated the list, capturing the top two spots and five out of the top ten. An assortment of vessel casualties, Chinese maritime militia run-ins, cargo losses and oil theft schemes rounded out the list. Read on for a retrospective on the most attention-getting maritime events of the year.

1. Photos: First Images of the Lost Russian Cruiser Moskva Emerge

2. Video: Suicide "Drone Boats" Attack Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet

3. Navy Seeks Solution for Decommissioned Nuclear Carrier USS Enterprise

4. Russian Navy Captures Ukraine's Outpost on Snake Island

5. NNPC Finds Underwater Oil-Theft Pipeline Running Out Into the Sea

6. Report: Chinese Fishing Vessel Tried to Hit USCG Cutter off Galapagos

7. Norwegian Escape Cruise Ship Grounds off Dominican Republic

8. Video: Barge Loses Containers on Route to Singapore

9. US Seizes Oil from Shadowy Russian Tanker

10. Despite Ukrainian Claims, Russian Navy Support Ship Appears Unharmed