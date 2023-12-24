The Maritime Executive's Most Popular Articles of 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, it's a good time to look back at the most popular Maritime Executive articles of the year and catch up on the biggest stories. Unrest in the Black Sea, Red Sea and South China Sea dominated the headlines this year. Two U.S. Navy responses to Houthi attacks attracted a combined 350,000 readers, and Chinese paramilitary activity in Philippine waters brought in 230,000 more. A smattering of unusual stories rounded out the list, like the final voyage of the iconic research platform FLIP; a lawsuit over the fate of a Russian yacht; and a rare tale of long-term survival at sea.

Thanks for joining us in 2023 - we're looking forward to seeing our loyal readers again next year.

1) U.S. Navy Destroyer Shoots Down Multiple Drones Over the Red Sea

2) World's Strangest Research Vessel Heads for Scrapyard After 60 Years

3) U.S. Weighs Military Options After Massive Houthi Drone Attack

4) "Swarm" of Chinese Vessels Spotted Near Strategic Reed Bank

5) Oligarch's Daughter Disrupts Auction of Seized Russian Yacht

6) Cargo Ship From Ukraine Raises Suspicion, Declining Romanian Assistance

7) Ukraine Claims to Have Hit a Rare Russian Super-Ship

8) Swarm of Chinese Vessels Tries - And Fails - to Block Philippine Convoy

9) Survivor From Lost Fishing Boat Saved After Coast Guard Ended Search

10) Russian Pacific Fleet's Commander Resigns After Snap Inspection

