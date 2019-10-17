Task Force Accelerating Standardization for Logistics Visibility

Photo: On October 14, 2019, the Logistics Visibility Task Force held the meeting, and release the 2019 report Enabling Logistics Visibility by Interconnecting Logistics Information Service Systems in a Standard Way

On October 14, the Logistics Visibility Task Force, initiated by Alibaba, the National Logistics Information Platform (LOGINK) and International Port Community System Association (IPCSA), released its 2019 Report Enabling Logistics Visibility by Interconnecting Logistics Information Service Systems in a Standardised Way.

LOGINK is a non-profit, open and shared public logistics information network led by the Chinese Ministry of Transport.

IPCSA is an association of electronic exchange platforms which includes Port Community Systems, Cargo Community Systems, Sea and Air Port Authorities and Single Window Operators. The Association has members operating in 40 countries across the globe.

Logistics information service systems such as Port Community System and Cargo Community System, are services provided by third parties to interchange logistics messages and events that happen within a sea port community. However, they need to be aware of the logistics events (such as vessel status data, container status data, etc.) in different countries in order to obtain visibility of end to end logistics flows.

To improve data interchange efficiency and reduce the cost of interconnection between logistics information service systems, Alibaba, LOGINK and IPCSA initiated the Logistics Visibility Task Force in October 2018 to work on the standardization of such connection.

Open data shows that by 2018, the service of Alibaba Cainiao Network has covered over 200 countries and regions worldwide, with more than 200 cross-border logistics warehouses and more than 100 cross-border partners. As the founder of the Logistics Visibility Task Force, Alibaba Cainiao Network is jointly developing the interface standard.

The report analyses the benefits of global logistics visibility to logistics data service providers and their customers and the standardization requirements for data interchange in regional logistics information systems. It encourage all related parties to participate in the development of the international standardization process underway.

The Logistics Visibility Task Force is currently working on pilot projects.

