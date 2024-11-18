Tanker Suffers “Rudder Failure” Forcing Turkey to Suspend Bosphorus Traffic



Mechanical failures and incidents are not particularly uncommon in the region around the Bosphorus due to the ragtag fleet operating to the Black Sea and along the Turkish coast, but yesterday’s incident was not the typical emergency for Turkish authorities. It forced them to close all north and southbound traffic in the busy sea lane for four hours.

A small product tanker with a spotty record caused the incident. The Turkish-managed vessel named Nazan (4,600 dwt) reported an incident Sunday evening, November 17. Built in 2006 and registered in Panama, the vessel was laden bound from Russia to Turkey when it experienced what the authorities termed “rudder failure.” Other reports are calling it a “steering malfunction” that left the vessel disabled and the crew was unable to immediately make repairs.

Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM) which oversees the busy waterway reports it sent two tugs coordinated by the Istanbul Ship Traffic Services Center and accompanied by the pilot captain.

Two tugs maneuvered the disable tanker (KEGM)

The vessel has what might be termed a spotty record. It has been cited for deficiencies in 16 consecutive Port State inspections spanning between 2017 and 2024, with additional problems in previous inspections. In August, the inspection identified issues in nine categories including fire safety and life-saving equipment.

The breakdown occurred in the narrowest portion of the winding sea lane near one of the turns. However, the Turkish authorities reported their tugs were able to take control of the disabled tanker. The tugs Kurtarma-7 and Kurtarma-9 secured the Nazan with a towline and were able to guide the tanker into the anchorage south of Istanbul, where she remains.

Operation on the Bosphorus however remained temporally suspended with traffic from south to north not resumed till 0050 Monday morning.



