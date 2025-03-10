US Tanker Busts into Flames After Being Hit by Containership off England

[Breaking News] A rescue and fire control operation is underway off the eastern coast of England after a container vessel hit a tanker that was anchored offshore with reports of a massive fireball after the allision. Reports are that 32 crewmembers have been evacuated and brought to shore from the two ships with at least 13 being reported as causalities.

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency received reports of the ships being evacuated at 0948 local time. The vessels were reported to be near Hull, England. Four lifeboats from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution were dispatched along with helicopters and assistance from commercial vessels in the area. One of the Windcat crew vessels supporting the offshore wind industry reportedly provided transportation to shore for some of the causalities.

The Stena Immaculate (49,792 dwt) was reported to have been at anchor in the Immingham Anchorage having arrived from Greece. The vessel is operated by Crowley under the U.S. flag and owned by Stena Bulk. It is on a long-term charter as part of the U.S. Department of Defense Tanker Security Program. Stena told CNN that the 20 crewmembers from the vessel have been accounted for and are safe.

Crowley issued a statement confirming that all of its crewmembers are safe and reported the Stena Immaculate was loaded with Jet A-1 fuel. The vessel suffered a ruptured cargo tank causing the fuel to be released. They said there were multiple explosions and that the vessel was abandoned.

The tanker was struck by the Portuguese-flagged containership Solong, which is managed from Germany. The vessel is 9,300 dwt and 461 feet in length (141 meters) with a capacity of approximately 800 TEU. The vessel was sailing from Scotland to Rotterdam. The video also shows significant fire damage to the containership.

The U.S-flagged oil tanker, M/T Stena Immaculate was struck this morning by the Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel, M/V Solong while at anchor off the coast of the U.K. in the North Sea, resulting in a massive fire which has now engulfed the Stena Immaculate. The crew of the vessel… pic.twitter.com/zq4iPIdNx5 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 10, 2025

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear but the Guardian newspaper is quoting the UK Met Office saying there were likely areas of fog and low clouds in the region. They were predicted to be lifting as winds increased and the temperature rose. The forecast was for a hazy day.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander issued a statement thanking the emergency service workers who helped with the evacuations and are assisting in the ongoing operation.

Information from the scene of the incident is spotty as it is approximately 10 miles offshore. The RNLI last reported that three of its lifeboats remain on the scene and the firefight is ongoing. HM Coastguard in a statement said "an assessment of the likely counter pollution response required is being enacted."

Additional statements are expected from the authorities as the day continues.